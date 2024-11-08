Dudley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

