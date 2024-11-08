Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 4.1 %

DFS stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $91,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,693,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 508,504 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $62,829,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 430.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 443,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 360,074 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

