Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

