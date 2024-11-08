Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,079,000 after buying an additional 361,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.