DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.860 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.86 EPS.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 6,680,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,273. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

