Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 10,543 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,334,532.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,971.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,087. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BancFirst by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

