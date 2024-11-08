Deluxe Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 572,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deluxe has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.