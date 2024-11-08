Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,710 shares of company stock worth $6,739,745 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

