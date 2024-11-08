Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2874 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDTE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 16,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,112. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $55.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.