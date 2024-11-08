David Fisher Sells 13,314 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $1,354,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,688,369.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00.

On Monday, August 19th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $100.61. 210,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $102.11.

Enova International last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

