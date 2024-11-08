Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,974.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Datadog by 1,597.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

