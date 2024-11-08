DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

MCFT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

