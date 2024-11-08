Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter.

Curis Stock Up 3.6 %

Curis stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Curis has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Curis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

