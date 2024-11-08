CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,449. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.