CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $96.91, with a volume of 2476465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CRH by 510.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in CRH by 8,189.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CRH by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

