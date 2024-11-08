Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 186,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 196.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

APLE opened at $15.61 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

