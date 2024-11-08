Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,505,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

