Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. M&G PLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $9,720,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 73.9% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,774.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,055.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,819.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($3.44). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.67.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

