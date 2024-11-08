Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COTY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Get Coty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Price Performance

COTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,310. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.