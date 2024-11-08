Costain Group (LON:COST) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.43), with a volume of 1581029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 909.09%.
In other news, insider Helen Willis sold 234,555 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £250,973.85 ($326,703.79). Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
