Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 869,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $681.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

