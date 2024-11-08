Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.900-19.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Corpay also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.90-19.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

Get Corpay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.50. The stock had a trading volume of 576,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 52-week low of $221.37 and a 52-week high of $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.