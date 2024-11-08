comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. comScore has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

