CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.49 ($14.82) and last traded at €13.51 ($14.85). 79,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.78 ($15.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.97 and its 200-day moving average is €19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

