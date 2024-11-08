Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned about 0.34% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 88.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after buying an additional 690,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,592 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 283,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $448.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

