Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after buying an additional 288,775 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 635,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.30.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

