Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,756,000 after acquiring an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $156.79 and a twelve month high of $202.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

