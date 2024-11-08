Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.49 and last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 44678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,672.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,831 shares of company stock worth $2,154,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

