Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $63.99. 2,434,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,227,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 336.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

