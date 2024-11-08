Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.23 billion $97.61 million -12.84

Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -121.51% -53.18% -23.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

