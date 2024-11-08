Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.80 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 220.20 ($2.87), with a volume of 900891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.80 ($2.94).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.88) to GBX 620 ($8.07) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.25).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 452.31. The firm has a market cap of £330.18 million, a PE ratio of 363.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,953.40). Insiders purchased 3,567 shares of company stock worth $1,485,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

