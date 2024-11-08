Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.80 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 220.20 ($2.87), with a volume of 900891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.80 ($2.94).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.88) to GBX 620 ($8.07) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.25).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Close Brothers Group
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($18,953.40). Insiders purchased 3,567 shares of company stock worth $1,485,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.