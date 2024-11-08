City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.29.

City Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.56%.

In other news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,795. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Dallas Kayser sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $237,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,521.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,795. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,384 shares of company stock worth $422,233. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in City by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

