Citigroup Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,563.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,329.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $886.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,369.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

