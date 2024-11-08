Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 120,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,128,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

