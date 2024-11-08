Cipher Mining (CIFR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/7/2024 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $6.00 to $7.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Cipher Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Cipher Mining was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/25/2024 – Cipher Mining is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Cipher Mining is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 13,764,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vima LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
