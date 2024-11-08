CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.