CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.14.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$44.68. 150,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.56. The company has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$31.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.