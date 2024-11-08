CIBC Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$235.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$265.00 to C$235.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.80.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$170.23. 113,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$172.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$169.39. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.17.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$355.88 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.1114111 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at C$136,001.53. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

