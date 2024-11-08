Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.06 and last traded at $59.05. Approximately 1,657,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,898,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.