Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 8,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

