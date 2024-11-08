Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $393.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $421.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.