Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 27.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

