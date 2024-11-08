Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.800-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.5 billion-$320.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 billion. Cencora also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.80-15.10 EPS.
NYSE:COR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.01. 293,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora has a 52-week low of $191.11 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
