Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.800-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.5 billion-$320.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 billion. Cencora also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.80-15.10 EPS.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.01. 293,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora has a 52-week low of $191.11 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

