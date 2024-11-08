Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 198268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.