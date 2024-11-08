Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 735,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.