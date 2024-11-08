Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

TSE CAS traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.92. 98,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,588. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

