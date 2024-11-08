Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 183,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $836.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

