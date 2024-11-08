Capital Performance Advisors LLP Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VNQ stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 977,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,746. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

