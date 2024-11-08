Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 1,550 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %
PG stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,368. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
