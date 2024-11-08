Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $257,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 860,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,356,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

