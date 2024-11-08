Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock valued at $42,319,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $312.70. 502,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.86. The company has a market capitalization of $298.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.84 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

